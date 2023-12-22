Residents of Iceland village near volcano that erupted are allowed to return home

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Residents of the small fishing town in Iceland where a volcano erupted this week have been told they can return home. Authorities said Friday that residents of Grindavik could return and stay overnight beginning Saturday. The town was evacuated in November as a precaution after a swarm of earthquakes threatened to unleash a volcanic eruption. The volcano erupted Monday but scientists on Thursday said the eruption had stopped. The area known broadly as Fagradalsfjall volcano had been dormant for around 6,000 years before flaring up in 2021. The latest eruption was larger and more powerful than those in recent years.

