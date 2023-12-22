Wisconsin Supreme Court orders new legislative maps in redistricting case brought by Democrats
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned Republican-drawn legislative maps and ordered that new ones be created. The ruling Friday is a huge win for Democrats who have been in the minority under the GOP maps. The court ruled 4-3 in favor of ordering new district boundary lines before the 2024 election. Republicans have built large majorities under the maps they first enacted in 2011. Democrats argued that the maps were unconstitutional because the district boundaries were not contiguous. The case is one of more than two dozen legal fights over redistricting happening across the country.