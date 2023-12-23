Christians in Lebanon’s tense border area prepare to celebrate a subdued Christmas

AIN EBEL, Lebanon (AP) — Christians in the border villages of south Lebanon are preparing for a subdued Christmas under the shadow of the ongoing war in Gaza and its spillover in Lebanon. While in Beirut, restaurants are packed and hundreds flocked to Christmas markets in the days leading up to the holiday, in the border towns houses are empty and businesses shuttered. The residents have fled to stay with relatives or in rented apartments in Beirut or other areas farther from the conflict. Charbel Louka, 12, came to a gift distribution with his family, who have remained in the village of Debel.

By MOHAMMED ZAATARI and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

