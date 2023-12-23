Decaying Pillsbury mill in Illinois that once churned flour into opportunity is now getting new life

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Pillsbury Mills was a groundbreaking, history-making flour mill in central Illinois for most of the 20th century. But its continued disuse prompted a nonprofit group to create a five-year plan for razing the empty plant on Springfield’s northeast side. The group called Moving Pillsbury Forward has $6 million in commitments and plans for obtaining the balance of the $10 million needed to raze the plant and redevelop the site. But its members also have a sense of history — and of humor. They are documenting Pillsbury’s history, offering tours and hosting graffiti art exhibits.

