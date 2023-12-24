As conflicts rage abroad, a fractured Congress tries to rally support for historic global challenges
By STEPHEN GROVES and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — With support for Ukraine slipping in Congress, the United States is once again struggling to assert its role in the world. Congress is not expected to return for two weeks while continued aid for Ukraine has nearly been exhausted. Still, congressional leaders are trying to rally members to address global challenges they say are among the most difficult in decades. In one impassioned plea, Sen. Michael Bennet called on senators to see the conflict as a defining clash of authoritarianism against democracy. He implored them to consider what it means for Ukrainians to fight “on that freezing front line and not know whether we’re going to come through with the ammunition.”