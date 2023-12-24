Fire breaks out at California home while armed suspect remains inside, police say

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say a fire started at a California home while an armed suspect remained inside the house hours later. KTLA-TV reports the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a 911 call on 11th Street in Hermosa Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. KTLA reports a witness says neighbors heard an argument and saw a man with a gun go into the two-story home and refuse to surrender to police who arrived at the scene. A garage at the home caught fire shortly before 5 p.m. Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron says that at 9 p.m. police believed the suspect was still alive inside the home.

