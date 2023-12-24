On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The normally bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus looks like a ghost town on Christmas Eve, with celebrations in Bethlehem called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The festive lights and Christmas tree that decorate Manger Square are missing, as are the throngs of foreign tourists who normally gather each year for the holiday. Dozens of Palestinian security forces patrolled the empty square. All of the gift shops in the square were shuttered, save for one. Cold weather and pouring rain added to the dismal atmosphere. “This year, without the Christmas tree and without lights, there’s just darkness,” said Brother John Vinh, a Franciscan monk from Vietnam who was among the few visitors.

