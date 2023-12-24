On the weekend before Christmas, ‘Aquaman’ sequel drifts to first

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” led a crowd of new releases at the box office on the weekend before Christmas Monday. The DC and Warner Bros. superhero sequel starring Jason Momoa earned an estimated $28.1 million in its first three days of release in North America. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. By Monday, it will likely have around $40 million. Despite many new offerings — including the family friendly animated film “Migration,” the R-rated romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” the wrestling tragedy “The Iron Claw” and a ghostly tearjerker in “All of Us Strangers” — this will go down as a quieter pre-holiday frame at the box office.

