Three men shot in New Orleans’ French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three men are recovering after being shot and wounded in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The New Orleans Police Department says gunfire rang out at about 2 a.m. Sunday at an intersection in the busy tourist neighborhood. WVUE-TV reported that two of the men injured were shot in the legs and a third was shot in the back. Police say the shooting began after a fight between the men who were shot and a fourth man dressed in a “dark tri-color jacket with a dark hoodie.” It was not immediately clear whether police had identified or apprehended the man. The shooting victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

