An Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general

BEIRUT (AP) — Iranian state media say that an Israeli airstrike in a Damascus neighborhood has killed a high-ranking Iranian general. Razi Mousavi was a long-time adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria. His killing on Monday comes as clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border between Hezbollah and Israel continue to intensify with fears of the Israel-Hamas war sparking a regional spillover with Iran-backed groups. The Israeli strikes killed two other generals earlier this month in Syria. Iran’s official news agency IRNA described Mousavi as a close companion of Gen. Qassim Soleimani who was slain in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

