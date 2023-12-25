Belarus leader says Russian nuclear weapons shipments are completed, raising concern in the region

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The president of Belarus says Russia has completed its shipments of short-range, tactical nuclear weapons to his country, an initiative that has raised strong concerns in neighboring Poland and elsewhere in the region. At a meeting of a Moscow-led economic bloc in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko said the shipments were completed in October gave no details of how many weapons were sent or where they have been deployed. Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield. They have a shorter range and a lower yield compared with much more powerful nuclear warheads fitted to long-range missiles.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.