Migrant caravan in southern Mexico marks Christmas Day by trudging onward

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — Christmas Day meant the same as any other for thousands of migrants walking through southern Mexico: more trudging under a hot sun. There were no presents; Christmas Eve dinner was a sandwich, a bottle of water and a banana handed out by the Catholic church to some of the migrants. Christmas night was spent sleeping on a scrap of cardboard or plastic under an awning or tent, or on bare ground. This year’s caravan started moving a few days before U.S. officials are to meet with their Mexican counterparts to explore ways of stemming the number of migrants showing up at the U.S. southwest border.

