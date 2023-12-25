Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift celebrated Christmas Day by watching her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they faced the Las Vegas Raiders in an important game for playoff positioning Monday. Swift was wearing a festive red shirt under a black jacket as she walked off an elevator alongside Santa Claus. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women’s player of the year, also was in the house. She swapped jerseys before the game with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.