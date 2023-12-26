Alabama agency completes review of fatal police shooting in man’s front yard

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday that it has completed an investigation into a fatal police shooting. The state agency did not announce any findings but said its investigative file has been turned over to the Morgan County district attorney. Steve Perkins, 39, was shot and killed by police in his front yard on Sept. 29 when Decatur police officers accompanied a tow truck driver trying to repossess Perkins’ truck. Authorities said in September that Perkins brandished a handgun, which was also equipped with a light, “causing the officer to fire at Perkins.” An attorney for the Perkins’ family said officers immediately opened fire on Perkins, who did not appear aware of their presence until he was being shot.

