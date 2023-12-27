Argentina’s unions take to the streets to protest president’s cutbacks, deregulation and austerity

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands of union members and activists are taking to the streets of Argentina’s capital to protest President Javier Milei’s sweeping program of cutbacks, deregulation and austerity measures meant to reform the country’s struggling economy. Unions had asked a court for a prior injunction to block measures lifting some labor protections, but a judge rejected the appeal, noting the decree had not yet entered into effect. The protest went off peacefully, except for a confrontation between a small group of protesters and police. Journalists were caught up in the scuffle as police broke up the group of protesters, and some were beaten by police.

