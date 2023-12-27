Boebert switches congressional districts, avoiding a Democratic opponent who has far outraised her

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is shifting congressional districts to a more conservative seat on the opposite side of the state to improve her chances of staying in office. Boebert announced that she was switching from her district to the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Ken Buck. Boebert called the move “a fresh start” after a controversial year in which she was embarrassed by video of her misbehaving with a date at a Denver musical. Boebert barely won re-election last year in the state’s 3rd District, a western Colorado seat. She would have a far better chance in the 4th District in the more conservative eastern part of the state.

By JESSE BEDAYN and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

