Gaming proponents size up the odds of a northern Virginia casino

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — As casinos start to pop up on Virginia’s southern border, some lawmakers are ready to explore whether wealthy northern Virginia should get in on the action. State Senator David Marsden is planning to re-introduce legislation that would allow Fairfax County to hold a referendum on building a casino. Potential locations include Tysons Corner and Reston. Marsden and other supporters say a casino would diversify the tax base and allow Virginia to recoup some of the money lost when Virginians go to Maryland to gamble. His plan would also include a convention center. Opponents say county residents aren’t interested in a casino and that better development projects can be recruited to those sought-after communities.

