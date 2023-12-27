Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Heat exhaustion is the cause of death of a Brazilian fan who attended a concert of singer Taylor Swift in November, according to a forensics report obtained by The Associated Press. 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides passed out during Swift’s second song in the Nov. 17 concert in Rio de Janeiro and died hours later. Temperatures in the city that day were at about 40 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit). Fans lined up for hours before the show, and many accused organizers of failing to deliver enough water supplies for the more than 60,000 attending the concert.

