Neighboring New Jersey towns will have brothers as mayors next year

GIBBSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Two neighboring New Jersey towns may feel even closer next year when they’re governed by two brothers. Sixty-one-year-old John Giovannitti will be sworn in Jan. 2 as mayor of Paulsboro, one day before his newly reelected 57-year-old brother Vince Giovannitti is sworn in to a second term as mayor of Gibbstown. The Paulsboro brothers told The Philadelphia Inquirer that being siblings aids the necessary collaboration of mayors of neighboring towns that share certain services. The brothers, both Democrats, said they’ve never lived anywhere else.

