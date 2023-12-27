North Korea’s Kim vows to bolster war readiness to repel ‘unprecedented’ US-led confrontations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for bolstered war readiness to repel what he says are unprecedented U.S.-led confrontational moves in comments during a key political meeting tasked with setting state objectives for 2024. Kim’s comments, reported by state media, indicated once again that North Korea will likely continue weapons tests to modernize its nuclear arsenal. But observers say Kim likely hopes to eventually use his boosted arsenal as leverage in diplomacy with Washington, possibly after the U.S. presidential election next November. During Wednesday’s session of the ruling party’s plenary meeting, Kim set forth tasks for the military and the munitions industry to “further accelerate the war preparations.”

