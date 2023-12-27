Was 2023 a tipping point for movies? ‘Barbie’ success and Marvel struggles may signal a shift

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in more than two decades, the top three movies at the box office this year didn’t include a sequel or a remake. “Barbie,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Oppenheimer” led all movies in ticket sales in 2023, potentially signaling that moviegoers are more interested in something fresh. At the same time, the dominance of the superhero movie is no longer quite so assured. Marvel faltered like never before. DC Studios ended a forgettable year with the flop of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” One era may be closing and a new one dawning at the movies.

