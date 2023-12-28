Founder of the American Family Association dies in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Donald Wildmon, the founder of the American Family Association, a conservative Christian advocacy group, has died. An obituary published by WTVA-TV says the 85-year-old Mississippi native died on Thursday from complications related to Lewy body dementia. Wildmon died in Tupelo, Mississippi, the city where the American Family Association is based. The conservative advocacy group launches campaigns and boycotts to pressure corporations to avoid supporting causes the group opposes, such as LGBT anti-discrimination measures. Wildmon led the AFA for 33 years before stepping down in 2010. His son, Tim Wildmon, now leads the organization.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.