South Korea’s top court orders a 3rd Japanese company to compensate workers for forced labor

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top court has ordered a third Japanese company to compensate some of its former wartime Korean employees for forced labor. Thursday’s ruling by the Supreme Court is the second such ruling in a week. The Supreme Court says Hitachi Zosen Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries must give between $39,000 and $116,000 in compensation to each of the 17 Korean plaintiffs. Mitsubishi has previously been given a similar compensation order by the South Korean court, but this was the first such ruling for Hitachi.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.