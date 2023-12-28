Trump is barred from the GOP primary ballot in two states. Can he still run for president?
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — The decision by Maine’s secretary of state to bar former President Donald Trump from the ballot will inevitably increase pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to settle the issue of Trump’s eligibility once and for all. Shenna Bellows’ decision Thursday cited the same Civil War-era constitutional provision that Colorado’s Supreme Court used to toss Trump from the ballot in that state earlier this month. The nation’s highest court has never before ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That prohibits anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.