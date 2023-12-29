A 14-year-old boy is arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in California attack

A 14-year-old California boy who told police an intruder attacked his family has been arrested on suspicion of killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sister. Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni announced the arrest Friday. He says the boy is suspected of killing his father, Lue Yang, and mother, Se Vang, at the family’s rural home near Miramonte on Wednesday. The sister underwent emergency surgery but is expected to recover. The sheriff says the boy called 911 and claimed someone had broken into the home, attacked the family and fled. But detectives found inconsistencies in his story and determined that family weapons were used in the attack. Zanoni says investigators haven’t found a motive.

