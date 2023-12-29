Court in Canadian province blocks new laws against public use of illegal substances

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Supreme Court of the Canadian province of British Columbia has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances. The ruling imposes a temporary injunction until March 31, with the judge saying “irreparable harm will be caused” if the laws come into force. The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act was passed by the B.C. provincial legislature in November, allowing fines and imprisonment for people who refuse to comply with police orders not to consume drugs within six meters of all building entrances and bus stops; within 15 meters of playgrounds, spray and wading pools, and skate parks; and in parks, beaches and sports fields.

