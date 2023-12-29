Five officers fired at homicide suspect during deadly chase through Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities on Friday said a total of five officers from two law enforcement agencies opened fire on a man who fatally shot his mother two days after Christmas and then led officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas. Police say that along the way the suspect stole a police cruiser and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint. A father of seven was killed in the final carjacking after pulling over for emergency vehicles pursuing the suspect. Police say the suspect shot the victim, removed the body from his van and fled as officers opened fire. The van came to a stop a short time later. Police say the suspect was dead when they approached the van.

