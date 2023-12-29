France heightens security for New Year’s Eve, with 90,000 police officers to be mobilized

PARIS (AP) — French officials say security will be tight across the country on New Year’s Eve, with 90,000 law enforcement officers set to be deployed. Of those, 6,000 will be in Paris. The interior minister says over 1.5 million people are expected to attend celebrations on the Champs-Elysees. The minister cited in part a “very high terrorist threat” because of “what is happening in Israel and Palestine.” Security is of great concern ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games that begin in July.

