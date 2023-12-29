Gunmen kill 6 people, wound 26 others in attack on party in northern Mexico border state
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six people are dead after a trio of gunmen pulled up to a party in northern Mexico and opened fire on partygoers. The attack also wounded 26 people, and four of them were reported to be in critical condition. Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora said the killings in the city of Ciudad Obregon early on Friday was an attack on a suspected cartel member who was wanted in homicide and other charges. The attacks were able to escape. Sonora has been the scene of bloody turf battles between various drug gangs.