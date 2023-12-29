Iran executes four people for alleged links with Israel’s Mossad

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media says four people were executed and several others sentenced to prison for having alleged links with Israel’s Mossad security service. Mizan, the news website affiliated with the country’s judiciary, said three men and one woman were executed Friday morning. The four were charged with kidnapping several Iranian security forces to extract intelligence information, Mizan reported. They were also accused of setting fire to cars and apartments of some of Iran’s intelligence agents. This came less than a week after an alleged Israeli airstrike killed a high-ranking Iranian general in Syria. It said the group kidnapped some Iran’s security forces aimed at debriefing them to relay to Mossad.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.