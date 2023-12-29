Mexican president inaugurates centralized ‘super pharmacy’ to supply medicines to all of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is trying to end the woes of patients throughout the country, who are often told they need a specific medicine _ but the hospital in question doesn’t have it. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s solution was to outfit a big warehouse on the outskirts of Mexico City, to centralize a supply of what he claims will hold “all the medications, all of them.” The questions is whether Mexico can overcome its history of being bad at regulating the pharmaceutical industry, bad at buying medicines, bad at storing them, and bad at distributing them.

