Shirley Bassey and Ridley Scott are among hundreds awarded in UK’s New Year Honors list

LONDON (AP) — Singer Shirley Bassey, director Ridley Scott and Mary Earps, the goalkeeper for England’s women’s soccer team, have been recognized in the U.K.’s New Year Honors list. The annual announcement celebrates the achievements and services of more than 1,000 people across the country. Other well-known names on the list include “The Great British Bake Off” judge Paul Hollywood, “Game of Thrones” actor Emilia Clarke, and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. In all, this year’s list includes a total of 1,227 recipients. In modern times, nominations are submitted to the government’s Cabinet Office and vetted by a committee before being passed on to the prime minister and King Charles III.

