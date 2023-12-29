South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South Africa has launched a case at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks. South Africa’s submission filed Friday at the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel … are genocidal in character” as they are committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.” It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

