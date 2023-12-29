Trump’s lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say he may testify at a mid-January trial set to decide how much he owes a columnist for defaming her after she said he sexually abused her three decades ago in a Manhattan department store. The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday to request that Trump’s October 2022 deposition transcript in the case not be shown to the jury because Trump has been named as a witness likely to testify at the trial. The columnist, 80-year-old E. Jean Carroll, is planning to testify as well at the trial scheduled to start Jan. 16.

