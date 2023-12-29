What stores are open and closed for New Year’s Eve 2023? See hours for Walmart, Target, CVS and more

It’s just about time to celebrate New Year’s Eve and say goodbye to 2023. Preparing for a midnight toast and more year-end festivities may require a run or two to the store — but you’ll want to prepare for some limited business hours. While a handful of major chains operate normally on the final day of the year, many others close up shop early — including Target, Costco and Kroger. Much of this depends on location and each company’s policy. When in doubt, call ahead or check online for more specific schedules near you.

