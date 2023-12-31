Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say

DETROIT (AP) — Police say four people died and two others have been injured in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away. The explosion happened before 4 p.m. Saturday in Northfield Township, about 45 miles west of Detroit. The structure was completely destroyed, leaving only the basement. Police say six people were in the home, with four fatalities at the scene and two others hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related. Authorities say they have not determined the cause of the explosion. The Northfield Township police did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional information on Sunday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.