Fiery New Year’s Day crash kills 2, injures 5 following upstate NY concert, police investigating

ROCHESTER, New York (AP) — Police are investigating after a fiery two-vehicle collision killed two people and injured five others in Rochester, New York, early on New Year’s Day. Officials say a Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, sending both vehicles through a group of pedestrians in a crosswalk. Investigators say once the flames were doused, firefighters located at least a dozen gasoline cannisters in and around the Expedition. That prompted police to bring in an arson team and alert the FBI. Investigators ask witnesses or anyone with information to reach out to police.

