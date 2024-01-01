Joey Daccord posts second career shutout as Seattle topples Vegas 3-0 in Winter Classic

SEATTLE (AP) — Joey Daccord made 35 saves in his second career shutout, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in the NHL Winter Classic. A crowd of 47,313 at T-Mobile Park watched the Kraken dominate the reigning Stanley Cup champions in a matchup of the league’s last two expansion franchises. Seattle improved to 7-0-2 in its past nine games and continued its climb back into playoff contention after a disappointing start to the season. Daccord posted the first shutout in a Winter Classic and fifth shutout overall in the NHL’s 39 outdoor games since 2003.

