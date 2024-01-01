Rays shortstop Wander Franco arrested amid allegations of relationship with minor, AP source says

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been arrested in the Dominican Republic after being interviewed by prosecutors investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. That’s according to an an official in the Puerto Plata province prosecutor’s office who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the case. The official says Franco appeared before prosecutors with two lawyers on Monday, days after not showing up for a meeting with prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías. The official says the interview lasted nearly three hours. Prosecutors had initially requested that Franco appear on Dec. 28.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.