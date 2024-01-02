10-year-old California boy held on suspicion of shooting another child with his father’s gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 10-year-old Northern California boy on suspicion of shooting to death another child with his father’s gun. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday afternoon in the Sacramento suburb of Foothill Farms when the boy went out to his father’s truck to get him some cigarettes and spotted a gun. Authorities say he bragged that his father had a gun and fired a shot at another 10-year-old boy in a parking lot, fatally wounding him. The boy then fled to an apartment where he and his father were both arrested. Authorities say the father is an ex-felon forbidden to have the weapon, which was stolen, and they believe he tried to hide it after the shooting.

