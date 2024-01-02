Gun rights groups sue Colorado over the state’s ban on ‘ghost guns,’ which lack serial numbers

DENVER (AP) — Gun rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Colorado’s ban on so-called ghost guns. Those are firearms without serial numbers that are difficult for law enforcement to trace and allow people to circumvent background checks. The challenge filed Monday is the latest of several Second Amendment lawsuits aimed at a slew of gun control laws passed last year by Colorado’s majority Democratic legislature. The lawsuit filed by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners alleges that the ban infringes on Americans’ Second Amendment rights, pointing to a long history of citizens being their own gunsmiths. Colorado’s governor was named as the defendant in the suit, but his office declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.