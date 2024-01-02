Kennedy cousin whose murder conviction was overturned sues former cop, Connecticut town

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel is suing a police investigator and the town of Greenwich, Connecticut, more than five years after his murder conviction was overturned. Skakel was found guilty in 2002 of the killing of Martha Moxley in their Greenwich neighborhood in 1975 when they were both 15. He served more than 11 years in prison before the state Supreme Court overturned his conviction. Skakel’s lawsuit alleges malicious prosecution, civil rights violations and other wrongdoing. Skakel says the police investigator, Frank Garr, withheld key evidence that favored Skakel. The state attorney general’s office, which is representing Garr, declined to comment. A lawyer for Greenwich did not return a message seeking comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.