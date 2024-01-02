Michigan Republicans call for meeting to consider removing chairperson Karamo amid fundraising woes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group of Michigan Republicans plan to meet Saturday and discuss whether to remove Michigan GOP Chairperson Kristina Karamo. Tuesday’s call for a special meeting comes after eight of the state party’s 13 congressional district chairs last week called on Karamo to resign. Karamo’s co-chair Malinda Pego has also supported a petition calling for a removal vote. Party bylaws require 75% of state committee members in attendance at a meeting to vote for Karamo’s removal. Karamo was elected to lead the party through the 2024 presidential election after she lost by 14 percentage points in the secretary of state race last year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.