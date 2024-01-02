Mysterious blast shakes Beirut’s southern suburbs as tensions rise along the border with Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — An explosion shook the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs causing chaos in the militant Hezbollah group’s stronghold. But the nature of the blast Tuesday evening was not immediately known. It wasn’t clear if the explosion inflicted any casualties in the Beirut suburb but videos circulating on social media showed serious damage and fire. The explosion came during more than two months of heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and members of Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern border. Since the fighting began on Oct. 8, the fighting has been concentrated a few miles (kilometers) from the border but on several occasions Israel’s air force hit Hezbollah targets deeper in Lebanon.

