Sheikh Hasina once fought for democracy in Bangladesh. Her critics say she now threatens it

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The elections in Bangladesh are all about one person: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Analysts predict that since the main opposition party is staying out of the vote Sunday, the 76-year-old leader is practically guaranteed her fifth term in office. Hasina’s entire political life has been shaped by the 1975 military coup and assassination of her father, the first leader of independent Bangladesh. Some say the brutal takeover, which also killed most of her family, pushed her to consolidate unprecedented power. Her opponents criticize her for suppressing dissent and jailing opposition members. But her supporters see a woman who gave them a new Bangladesh, humming with industry and becoming an emerging power in Asia.

By KRUTIKA PATHI and JULHAS ALAM Associated Press

