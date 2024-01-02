Trial of man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie may be delayed until author’s memoir is published

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s plans to publish a book about a 2022 attempt on his life may delay the trial of his alleged attacker, which is scheduled to begin next week. A judge Tuesday said that Hadi Matar, the man charged with repeatedly stabbing Rushdie before a lecture in western New York, is entitled to the manuscript and related material as part of his trial preparation. The judge gave Matar and his attorney until Wednesday to decide if they want to delay the trial until they have the book in hand, either in advance from the publisher or once it has been released in April.

