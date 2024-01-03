12 years after she vanished, divers believe they have found body of woman in submerged vehicle

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The body of a woman who went missing 12 years ago appears to have been found last week in a minivan submerged in a central Florida retention pond near Walt Disney World. The family of Sandra Lemire told local media that they believe that the remains found in the vehicle are the central Florida woman who vanished along with her car in 2012. Divers with Sunshine State Sonar found the vehicle last Saturday while searching in a small retention pond at the Disney World exit on Interstate 4 in Kissimmee, Florida. The group of volunteer divers assists law enforcement in finding missing persons believed to be in waterways.

