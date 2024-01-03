Argentina arrests three men suspected of belonging to a terror cell

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has arrested three men under suspicion of belonging to a terror cell as the country hosts a major Jewish sporting event. Security Minister Patricia Bullrich did not disclose the identity of the men — who were detained over the weekend — but released images of the suspects with their faces blurred. One of them is a Syrian national who carried passports from Venezuela and Colombia bearing his name. Bullrich said that the three men arrived in Argentina on different flights and had booked a hotel “two blocks from the Israeli Embassy.” She says they raised suspicion in part because they were waiting for a package from Yemen.

