Coco Jones talks earning Grammy nods, overcoming obstacles after Disney fame, Hollywood’s pay equity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coco Jones went from being a Disney child star to reshaping her image and finding her musical voice en route to five Grammy nominations, including best new artist. She went through a few rough patches after she starred on the 2012 Disney Channel musical “Let it Shine,” But the singer-actor’s career found a rebirth after going viral for her TikTok videos and starring as Hilary Banks on Peacock’s “Bel-Air.” She broke through musically with her well-received EP “What I Didn’t Tell You,” which was anchored by the hit ballad “ICU.” In a recent interview, she spoke about maintaining her confidence, her EGOT vision board and thoughts on Taraji P. Henson’s passionate words on Hollywood’s pay equity.

