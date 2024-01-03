DeSantis in Iowa criticizes House Republicans for not making impact or keeping promises

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is criticizing House Republicans on the campaign trail, lamenting to a crowd in southwestern Iowa that he has “not noticed much of a difference” since they edged into the majority after the 2022 midterm elections. “I’m sick of Republicans always losing to the Democrats,” the Florida governor said to applause in Council Bluffs. “They promise all this stuff … and then nothing ends up ever happening.” The snub from the former U.S. congressman reflects DeSantis’ attempt to compare his successes in Florida to other Republicans across the country, including former President Donald Trump. But the latest comment on House Republicans comes as additional House GOP leaders have announced endorsements for Trump,

